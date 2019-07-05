12-year-old girl found in ditch after being ejected from truck in NW Harris Co. | 4 others injured

Better look at the truck involved in the accident off Stokes Road pic.twitter.com/Uue3Nq2sTm — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 5, 2019

Five people have been injured in a crash in northwest Harris County, including a 12-year-old who was ejected from a pickup truck.Deputies said the truck crashed into a ditch around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Knebel and Stokes near the Waller County line.The driver was going eastbound on Knebel when he failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the ditch, deputies say.The 12-year-old girl was found submerged in the water and was rushed to the hospital. Deputies say she was not restrained properly in the truck. She is in very serious condition.Two of the passengers, 15 and 16, were taken by Life Flight.The two adults, 20 and 24, were injured and taken away by an ambulance.Deputies say alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. The investigator found signs of intoxication on the driver. Deputies say he walked to a house to get help after he crashed.