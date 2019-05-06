Investigators say a 12-year-old boy shot his brother to death because he was mad at him

The 10-year old boy was shot in the chest Saturday on Stidham road near Conroe.
"When police arrived on the scene, there was immediately a statement made indicating this was intentional," said Juvenile Prosecution Chief Marc Brumberger.
Brumberger says a psychological evaluation on the 12-year-old was ordered Monday morning.
"But with a 12-year-old, especially if we learn there are mental health issues or problems in the household he was brought up in, we take that all into account and it's much more geared towards getting him the appropriate treatment he might need in a secure setting, most likely."
Brumberger said the focus is on rehabilitation for the pre-teen.
"The juvenile system is very different from the adult system," he explained. "The adult is generally more focused on punishment, especially for something like murder. The juvenile system is really made to be rehabilitative where it can be."
Investigators are still trying to figure out how the pre-teen got a gun.
Child Protective Services is also conducting an investigation.
