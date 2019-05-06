Investigators say a 12-year-old boy shot his brother to death because he was mad at him

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say a 12-year-old boy shot his 10-year-old brother to death because he was mad at him.

The 10-year old boy was shot in the chest Saturday on Stidham road near Conroe.

"When police arrived on the scene, there was immediately a statement made indicating this was intentional," said Juvenile Prosecution Chief Marc Brumberger.

Brumberger says a psychological evaluation on the 12-year-old was ordered Monday morning.

"But with a 12-year-old, especially if we learn there are mental health issues or problems in the household he was brought up in, we take that all into account and it's much more geared towards getting him the appropriate treatment he might need in a secure setting, most likely."

Brumberger said the focus is on rehabilitation for the pre-teen.

"The juvenile system is very different from the adult system," he explained. "The adult is generally more focused on punishment, especially for something like murder. The juvenile system is really made to be rehabilitative where it can be."

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the pre-teen got a gun.

Child Protective Services is also conducting an investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 10-year-old boy fatally shot
EMBED More News Videos

10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling in Conroe



Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroehoustonchild deathgun violenceshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News