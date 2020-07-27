12-year-old charged with murder in shooting of woman in Greenspoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of a 50-year-old woman in the Greenspoint area.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday, July 25 around 4:40 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1000 Greens Road.

Detectives say that officers found the woman, who had been shot several times, lying on the bedroom floor. She was pronounced dead by HFD paramedics.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Sharon D. Hawkins. Her death was ruled a homicide.

According to officials, there were no signs of forced entry.

A witness reported seeing a suspect dressed in all black clothing leaving the scene. However, authorities said the information they discovered during the investigation conflicted with witness statements.

The 12-year-old, who was initially believed to be a witness, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident.

He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Due to the boy's age, his name has not been released.
