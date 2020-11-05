12-year-old boy shot while he slept in Mission Bend drive-by

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot while he slept in his bed in the Mission Bend area near the Harris County - Fort Bend County line.

Just after 1 a.m., deputies say someone drove by and shot at the house on Navidad near Villaret.

At least one bullet hit the boy in the leg while he slept.



Investigators spent about four hours at the home taking photos and looking for evidence.

Deputies say the boy got up after he was shot and told his family.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann in stable condition.

Investigators did not provide any information on a possible suspect or vehicle description.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingharris county sheriffs officechild shotdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cancels 2021 Open Show
2020 presidential election results: Biden pushes closer to victory
Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?
Milder days ahead of our next cold front
Ft. Hood soldier's DNA matched 2019 murder scene, police say
Deshaun Watson stops for photo with Freeport police officers
Show More
Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter
Another Texans player is positive for COVID-19
Lone Star Rally may be canceled, but Galveston preps anyway`
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Trump's challenges to stop count may not matter, expert says
More TOP STORIES News