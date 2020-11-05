12-year-old boy shot while he slept in Mission Bend drive-by

District 4 responded to a drive by shooting at 6718 Navidad Rd. Multiple rounds fired into the house and a juvenile male was struck once in the upper leg while in asleep in bed. He was transported by ambulance in stable condition. Crime Scene & Violent Crimes are investigating. pic.twitter.com/lv4fhlVEKo — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) November 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot while he slept in his bed in the Mission Bend area near the Harris County - Fort Bend County line.Just after 1 a.m., deputies say someone drove by and shot at the house on Navidad near Villaret.At least one bullet hit the boy in the leg while he slept.Investigators spent about four hours at the home taking photos and looking for evidence.Deputies say the boy got up after he was shot and told his family.He was taken to Memorial Hermann in stable condition.Investigators did not provide any information on a possible suspect or vehicle description.