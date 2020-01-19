12-year-old Austin girl found safe after Amber Alert

Police say she was found safe Saturday night, about five hours after the alert was issued.
*AMBER ALERT UPDATE*— Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez (@chiefagonzalez) January 19, 2020
Avery Reynolds has been located and appears to be okay. Shout out to Travis County Precinct 5, and other Law Enforcement for their relentless efforts and assistance, and concerned citizens who called in w/ info #located #recovered #safeandsound #ATXnews #ATX
"Shout out to Travis County Precinct 5, and other Law Enforcement for their relentless efforts and assistance, and concerned citizens who called in with info," Austin ISD PD Chief Ashley Gonzalez said in a tweet.
No further information was given about the circumstances of Avery's disappearance.
Police were looking for 43-year-old Kassia Sofia Vaughan in connection to her disappearance.
At the time, they believed Avery was in grave or immediate danger.