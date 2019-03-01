12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief found safe

Updated 14 minutes ago

The girls have been missing since Tuesday and one mom thinks it may be part of a new viral challenge.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two missing middle school girls from the Alief area have been found safe.A spokesperson with First Priority Search and Recovery confirmed to Eyewitness News that Mary Tran Le, 13, and Tianny Granja, 12, were found overnight.The girls were reported missing after they were last seen Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Park on their way to the bus stop. Both Mary and Tianny are students at Owens Intermediate School.The families were worried that their daughters may have been doing the 48-hour challenge, where kids have been staying off social media and hiding for 48 hours. Their cellphones had been turned off during the time they went missing.Alief ISD issued the following statement Thursday:Alief ISD officials are working closely with HPD to provide any information concerning Mary Tran Le and Tianny Granja. We are extremely concerned for their well-being and ask the community to please help in locating the girls. If you have any tips to share with law enforcement, please contact 832-394-1816.