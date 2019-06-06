12-year-old accused of shooting 18-year-old to death and injuring another juvenile

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old.Police say the incident started as an argument between the two teens that unfortunately turned deadly."There was like three gunshots, and two seconds later, there was another three gunshots," witness Christina Hansell said.Police say the 12-year-old allegedly shot two people, one juvenile and an 18-year-old.The 12-year-old was arrested and is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.The 18-year-old, who died from his wounds, has been identified at Thomas Williams. He had just turned 18 last week.The other shooting victim is reportedly in the hospital in serious condition.