12 people injured when church bus flips in Texas City

We're following breaking news in Texas City, where a church bus has been involved in a crash.The crash happened at the intersection of the Lowery Expressway feeder road and Century Boulevard.According to authorities, 12 people from an out of state church group were taken to hospitals in the area. Their injuries are described as "mostly minor."Most of the victims are described as teens. The victims range in age from 14 to 18 years old.SkyEye13 is over the scene of the crash, where a white passenger bus and a black sedan can be seen with major damage.We do not know the cause of the crash.