Billy Joel home break-in: 12 motorcycles, office damaged at Long island estate

CENTRE ISLAND, Long Island -- Police are searching for the burglar who broke into musician Billy Joel's home on Long Island.

It happened over the weekend at Joel's estate on Centre Island Road in Centre Island.

Authorities say the intruders damaged 12 motorcycles and a home office.

No one was home at the time.

The legendary singer called police when he discovered the break-in.

Authorities say no property was reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.
