Firefighters save paralyzed woman from apartment blaze

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning in north Harris County.

Authorities say it took more than an hour for crews to knock out the flames at Little York and Ella.

Firefighters used about 12 trucks to put out the blaze. Several apartments were damaged, but there were no injuries.

A woman says firefighters saved her daughter who is paralyzed.

Officials say the cold weather makes it a dangerous time for fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

