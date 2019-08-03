12 children hospitalized after exposure to chlorine leak at Lake Jackson pool

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Lake Jackson is conducting an investigation after several children were transported to the hospital after swimming in a community pool.

Willam Yenne, the City Manager, said in a Facebook post that there was an apparent chlorine leak at a movie event at an outdoor pool Friday evening.

Allegedly six young people were transported to the hospital from the event while another five were taken to the hospital later by their parents.



According to the post, all 11 children that were treated at a local Lake Jackson hospital have since been released. One child was transported to a Houston hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

"We are devastated that such a joyous event turned bad and attendees, especially children, were hurt," Yenne said in the Facebook post. "We will be reaching out to the families of those affected."

According to the City of Lake Jackson, the outdoor pool will remain closed until it can be safely reopened.

They are conducting a thorough investigation into how the chlorine leak occurred.
