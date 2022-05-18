ABC13 careers

Digital Producer - Part Time

Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative, original digital content that resonates with the audience?

KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a part-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.

Responsibilities:
Create and maintain content for the digital platforms
Ensure content meets company standards for journalistic integrity
Write headlines and edit video for digital

Basic Qualifications:
Ability to edit video, experience on Premiere is a plus

Photoshop experience
Proven social media expertise
Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
Flexibility with work schedule (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Preferred Qualifications:
Three years' experience working in major market television or print news internet operation

Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

To Apply:
For consideration apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com, Req. # 980106BR

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Executive Producer
Multi-Skilled Journalist
News Photographer/Editor
KTRK Internships
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in shooting death of man with cane, HPD says
Texas has 10 days to fix Harvey plan that gave Houston $0, feds say
New photos released as search for escaped Texas inmate continues
Pattern change brings more rain chances to the forecast
Corvette owner opens fire on theft suspect who later dies, HPD says
Pasadena business owner cleared to open shop as he fights ordinance
Man convicted of raping 86-year-old woman in 2020 gets life in prison
Show More
1 dead in shooting outside bowling alley in SW Houston, police say
'Pharma Bro' Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house
Man shot 2 women before killing himself in Galena Park, deputies say
EquuSearch looking for missing 20-year-old last seen in SE Houston
Inbound East Fwy reopened after 14.5-hour closure spoiled by spools
More TOP STORIES News