Job DescriptionKTRK-TV, Houston's #1 news source, is looking for an executive producer with big-J Journalism chops to lead across all our platforms.The right candidate is a head coach: calling the right plays each day, helping to build and train our teams and motivating team members to perform at their best. Exceptional digital skills are a must, from social media to connected television. We move fast and the right candidate will move fast with us.Basic QualificationsMinimum of 5 years of experience in news production in a major TV marketDemonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environmentExcellent verbal and written communication skillsMust be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change. Must be willing to work overnights, early mornings, weekends and/or holidays.Preferred EducationBachelor's degree in journalism, communication or relatedTo be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 964376BR.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity