Job Description
KTRK-TV, Houston's #1 news source, is looking for an executive producer with big-J Journalism chops to lead across all our platforms.The right candidate is a head coach: calling the right plays each day, helping to build and train our teams and motivating team members to perform at their best. Exceptional digital skills are a must, from social media to connected television. We move fast and the right candidate will move fast with us.
Basic Qualifications
Minimum of 5 years of experience in news production in a major TV market
Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change. Must be willing to work overnights, early mornings, weekends and/or holidays.
Preferred Education
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 964376BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Executive Producer
ABC13 CAREERS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News