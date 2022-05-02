ABC13 careers

Executive Producer

Job Description

KTRK-TV, Houston's #1 news source, is looking for an executive producer with big-J Journalism chops to lead across all our platforms.The right candidate is a head coach: calling the right plays each day, helping to build and train our teams and motivating team members to perform at their best. Exceptional digital skills are a must, from social media to connected television. We move fast and the right candidate will move fast with us.

Basic Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years of experience in news production in a major TV market
Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change. Must be willing to work overnights, early mornings, weekends and/or holidays.

Preferred Education

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 964376BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
