News Photographer - Part Time

KTRK-TV, the Disney owned television station in Houston, TX is looking for a creative, hard-working, and dedicated part-time News Photographer/Editor.

Responsibilities

Shoot and edit news stories and breaking news in a fast paced, deadline-driven environment
Work as a team or independently to portray compelling stories from concept to completion

Basic Qualifications

Demonstrate good news judgement
Proficient in lighting, audio and non-linear editing for television news
Experience operating a live truck
Team player with exceptional work ethic

Required Qualifications

Two years television news experience
Clean Driving Record
The ability to work under deadline, multi-task and prioritize assignments
Must be able to lift and carry minimum of 30 pounds of equipment

May require standing for long periods of time
Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and business dictates

Required Education
High School Diploma

For consideration apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com, Req. # 939816BR

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
