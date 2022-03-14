News Photographer - Part Time

KTRK-TV, the Disney owned television station in Houston, TX is looking for a creative, hard-working, and dedicated part-time News Photographer/Editor.ResponsibilitiesShoot and edit news stories and breaking news in a fast paced, deadline-driven environmentWork as a team or independently to portray compelling stories from concept to completionBasic QualificationsDemonstrate good news judgementProficient in lighting, audio and non-linear editing for television newsExperience operating a live truckTeam player with exceptional work ethicRequired QualificationsTwo years television news experienceClean Driving RecordThe ability to work under deadline, multi-task and prioritize assignmentsMust be able to lift and carry minimum of 30 pounds of equipmentMay require standing for long periods of timeFlexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and business dictatesRequired EducationHigh School DiplomaFor consideration apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com, Req. # 939816BREqual Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity