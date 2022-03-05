WNBA

WNBA star and Houston native Britteny Griner detained in Russian airport, officials find hashish oil

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- WNBA All-Star Britteny Griner has been detained in Russia after airport officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

The Phoenix Mercury has released a statement regarding her detainment :

"We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home."

Griner is a Houston native. She attended Nimitz High School and played basketball under Coach Debbie Jackson in 2007.

"We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern," said Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner's agent.

This story is developing. Check back for updates
