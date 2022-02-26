sentencing

Gunman sentenced to 45 years after 2019 shooting while free on bond

EMBED <>More Videos

Security guards injured in shooting at strip club

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after shooting two security guards while free on bond in 2019 Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Saturday.

Landon Kenrie "Ken" Johnson shot one security guard once and the other five times 20 minutes after being forced to leave after fighting in a club in southwest Houston.

"He started a fight at a club, was chased off and then returned with an AR-15 rifle to shoot the security guards who had chased him off," Ogg said. "We are incredibly lucky no one was killed."

Johnson had been recently freed on bond by Fort Bend on a separate shooting when the offense occurred.

A Harris County jury sentenced Johnson on Friday after two days of hearing evidence of his prior bad deeds. Johnson has been convicted for two robberies. and armed robbery, two charges of assaulting of a family member and injury to a child. He also has pending cases in both Brazoria and Fort Bend counties.

Assistant District Attorney Traci Gibson, who prosecuted the case with ADA George Lindsey, said he deserved at least 45 years.

"He spent the last two decades committing violence," Gibson said. "Habitual offenders have gotten with re-offending in Harris County and this verdict made it clear that this will not be tolerated."

The case was investigated by The Houston Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimenightclubsentencing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SENTENCING
Family: Judge in Potter case swayed by 'white woman tears'
Judge sentences ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting mom to death
Plumber sentenced to 25 years for molestation of child while on job
TOP STORIES
16-year-old charged for the killing of his grandmother
Trail riders arrive at Memorial Park ahead of rodeo on Go Texan Day
Ex-officer who killed man after movie found not guilty
Barber ambushed and shot when leaving work in west Houston
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in northwest Houston
Man charged with murder after victim found in car, deputies say
1k people lined up in hopes of getting a free box of food
Show More
Sunday starts cold and cloudy but finishes with sunshine
CenterPoint customers frustrated with spike in natural gas prices
Katy man pleads guilty to terrorism on US power grids
Owner of Third Ward club intends to fight efforts to shut him down
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
More TOP STORIES News