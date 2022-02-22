KTRK-TV, the Disney-owned television station in Houston, TX is looking for an innovative, creative, hard-working, and fiercely competitive Premium Content Photographer/Editor.
Responsibilities
Will work on a variety of projects including Long Form Originals, Short Form, Breaking News, Integrated Sales, Live and Pre-Produced Specials or Programs, and Live Event Productions.
You must be a master storyteller who can identify, develop, shoot, write, edit and produce high-quality, enterprising stories for multiple platforms.
Basic Qualifications
Three years of medium to large market television news experience
Must pass a pre-employment background check, DMV check, and urinalysis drug screen
The ability to work under deadlines, multi-task, and prioritize assignments
Must be able to carry a minimum of 30 pounds of photography equipment
Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and business dictates
We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative.
Must submit newsreel
Preferred Qualifications
Must be proficient in modern storytelling techniques with the ability to take a story from concept to completion, including resource/rights documentation.
Excellent editorial, shooting, lighting, audio, and producing skills
Team player with exceptional work ethic
Experience in long-form documentary-style storying telling a plus
Required Education
High School Degree
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 933161BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
