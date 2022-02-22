KTRK-TV, the Disney-owned television station in Houston, TX is looking for a creative, hard-working, and dedicated News Photographer/Editor.
Responsibilities
Shoot and edit news stories and breaking news in a fast-paced, deadline fast-paced environment
Work as a team or independently to portray compelling stories from concept to completion
Basic Qualifications
Three years television news experience
Must pass a pre-employment background check, DMV check, and urinalysis drug screen
Clean Driving Record
The ability to work under deadlines, multi-task, and prioritize assignments
Must be able to lift and carry a minimum of 30 pounds of equipment
May require standing for long periods of time
Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and business dictates
Must submit newsreel when applying
Preferred Qualifications
Demonstrate good news judgment
Proficient in lighting, audio, and non-linear editing for television news
Experience operating a live truck
Team player with exceptional work ethic
Ideal candidate would be comfortable on-camera if needed
Required Education
High School Diploma
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 932729BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
