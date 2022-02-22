ABC13 careers

News Photographer/Editor

KTRK-TV, the Disney-owned television station in Houston, TX is looking for a creative, hard-working, and dedicated News Photographer/Editor.

Responsibilities

Shoot and edit news stories and breaking news in a fast-paced, deadline fast-paced environment
Work as a team or independently to portray compelling stories from concept to completion

Basic Qualifications
Three years television news experience
Must pass a pre-employment background check, DMV check, and urinalysis drug screen
Clean Driving Record
The ability to work under deadlines, multi-task, and prioritize assignments

Must be able to lift and carry a minimum of 30 pounds of equipment
May require standing for long periods of time
Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and business dictates
Must submit newsreel when applying

Preferred Qualifications
Demonstrate good news judgment
Proficient in lighting, audio, and non-linear editing for television news

Experience operating a live truck
Team player with exceptional work ethic
Ideal candidate would be comfortable on-camera if needed

Required Education
High School Diploma

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 932729BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Multi-Skilled Producer
Premium Content Photographer/Editor
Sr. Producer, Content Development
Broadcast Producer
TOP STORIES
Video shows robbery at Chase bank that led to 9-year-old killed
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
$1.35M bond for man accused of dismembering Houston teen
Domestic abuse reported a week before murder, officials say
Authorities seek victims in child exploitation investigation
Car hangs off I-45 after chase ends in crash near downtown
Grab the jackets! Cold front moves in overnight into Wednesday morning
Show More
Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded show
10 iconic fashion moments for women on recent Oscars red carpets
Meet some of the 'Idol' Season 20 hopefuls
ABC13 to analyze mail-in ballot issue in town hall Thursday
$8M proposal announced to invest in child care programs
More TOP STORIES News