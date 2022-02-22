KTRK-TV, the Disney-owned television station in Houston, TX is looking for a creative, hard-working, and dedicated News Photographer/Editor.ResponsibilitiesShoot and edit news stories and breaking news in a fast-paced, deadline fast-paced environmentWork as a team or independently to portray compelling stories from concept to completionBasic QualificationsThree years television news experienceMust pass a pre-employment background check, DMV check, and urinalysis drug screenClean Driving RecordThe ability to work under deadlines, multi-task, and prioritize assignmentsMust be able to lift and carry a minimum of 30 pounds of equipmentMay require standing for long periods of timeFlexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and business dictatesMust submit newsreel when applyingPreferred QualificationsDemonstrate good news judgmentProficient in lighting, audio, and non-linear editing for television newsExperience operating a live truckTeam player with exceptional work ethicIdeal candidate would be comfortable on-camera if neededRequired EducationHigh School DiplomaTo be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 932729BR.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity