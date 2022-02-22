ABC13 careers

Sr. Producer, Content Development

KTRK's Programming Department is looking for a hands-on Senior Producer with a proven track record.

Responsibilities

Identify and create marketing unique, compelling original premium multi-platform content.
Be the ideas person who can take a story from concept to completion whether it is Long Form Originals, Short Form, Integrated Sales, Live or Pre-Produced Specials or Programs, or Major Live Event Productions.

Basic Qualifications
Minimum 5 years news producing television news and original content in a major market including long form writing and live control room/booth experience.
Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and business dictates
Well respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative.

Preferred Qualifications
Must be highly organized with the innate ability to lead multiple projects simultaneously, secure & document all legal clearances/rights, and still deliver final product on deadline.
Excellent innovative storytelling skills and exceptional editorial, interviewing, writing, producing and data driven marketing skills.
A strong hands-on story producer with the ability to generate content for all company and station initiatives including News, Community, Pro-Social and DE&I initiatives.
A team-first collaborator with a focus on data driven results. Experience articulating creative intent to others and actively coordinating team members to turn ideas into reality.
Experience managing expectations, especially when working with outside clients, with the ability to identify and articulate alternative solutions when challenges arise.
Excellent communication skills as this position will liason will many company departments, especially news.

Required Education
Bachelor's degree in journalism or related field

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 933552BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
