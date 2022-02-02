Broadcast Producer

Are you a Sensational Producer ready to dominate in one of the biggest TV markets in the country? Do you love commanding hours of breaking news coverage from the control room? Do you want to work for the local news leader with great pay and exceptional benefits? Do you have a soft spot for Disney? If you're nodding your head, then our News Producer opening might be right for you. We are looking for an aggressive, proven, passionate, collaborative, cool-under-pressure News Producer who knows what it takes to put together a fast-paced, creative, highly-showcased newscast.
Responsibilities
Know how to handle big stories
Dig for informative, interesting high impact content to use in constructing newscast
Know when it is time to abandon everything for breaking news, weather or traffic
Come up with and pitch unique story ideas every day
Collaborate with team to select and prioritize content
Basic Qualifications
Excellent news judgement
Complete understanding of how a 24/7 newsroom works on all platforms, including live streaming
High level of skill and proven leadership in breaking news situations
3 years of experience line-producing in a medium or major market
Required Education
Bachelor's degree
To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 919759BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
