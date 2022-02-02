Broadcast Producer

Are you a Sensational Producer ready to dominate in one of the biggest TV markets in the country? Do you love commanding hours of breaking news coverage from the control room? Do you want to work for the local news leader with great pay and exceptional benefits? Do you have a soft spot for Disney? If you're nodding your head, then our News Producer opening might be right for you. We are looking for an aggressive, proven, passionate, collaborative, cool-under-pressure News Producer who knows what it takes to put together a fast-paced, creative, highly-showcased newscast.ResponsibilitiesKnow how to handle big storiesDig for informative, interesting high impact content to use in constructing newscastKnow when it is time to abandon everything for breaking news, weather or trafficCome up with and pitch unique story ideas every dayCollaborate with team to select and prioritize contentBasic QualificationsExcellent news judgementComplete understanding of how a 24/7 newsroom works on all platforms, including live streamingHigh level of skill and proven leadership in breaking news situations3 years of experience line-producing in a medium or major marketRequired EducationBachelor's degreeTo be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 919759BR.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity