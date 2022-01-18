Digital Producer - PT

Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative, original digital content that resonates with the audience?KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a part-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.Responsibilities:Create and maintain content for the digital platformsEnsure content meets company standards for journalistic integrityWrite headlines and edit video for digitalBasic Qualifications:Ability to edit video, experience on Premiere is a plusPhotoshop experienceProven social media expertiseAbility to handle multiple projects simultaneouslyFlexibility with work schedule (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.Preferred Qualifications:Three years' experience working in major market television or print news internet operationPreferred Education:Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related fieldTo Apply:For consideration apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com, Req. # 876218BRPlease email writing samples to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.