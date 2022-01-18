ABC13 careers

Digital Producer - PT

Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative, original digital content that resonates with the audience?

KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a part-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.

Responsibilities:
Create and maintain content for the digital platforms
Ensure content meets company standards for journalistic integrity
Write headlines and edit video for digital

Basic Qualifications:
Ability to edit video, experience on Premiere is a plus

Photoshop experience
Proven social media expertise
Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
Flexibility with work schedule (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Preferred Qualifications:
Three years' experience working in major market television or print news internet operation

Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

To Apply:
For consideration apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com, Req. # 876218BR
Please email writing samples to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.
