Sr. Manager, Content Strategy

KTRK ABC13 is looking for a seasoned journalist and strategist to be at the center of ABC13's future success, with a full understanding of our multiplatform audience, driving content and product optimization. You will work directly with KTRK's General Manager and all teams providing strategic guidance and actionable insights across all areas and all departments.ResponsibilitiesGather, analyze, and champion data on a daily basis that will drive multi-platform content, production and optimization as well as accountability across the organization.Establish and maintain a process and workflow that fosters an environment of learning from the data as we continue to develop innovative content for all platforms, including CTV.Create nimble experimental frameworks, analyzing results, and advising content creation across a variety of customer-facing channels and touch points.You must be able to work at the strategic level, generating bold and innovative ideas for growth and at the tactical level to analyze data, solve problems and pivot.Basic QualificationsGather, analyze, and champion data on a daily basis that will drive multi-platform content, production and optimization as well as accountability across the organization.Establish and maintain a process and workflow that fosters an environment of learning from the data as we continue to develop innovative content for all platforms, including CTV.Create nimble experimental frameworks, analyzing results, and advising content creation across a variety of customer-facing channels and touch points.You must be able to work at the strategic level, generating bold and innovative ideas for growth and at the tactical level to analyze data, solve problems and pivot.Required EducationBachelor's Degree requiredTo be considered for this position apply via Disneycareers.com Req # 898289BR