ABC13 careers

Sr. Manager, Content Strategy

KTRK ABC13 is looking for a seasoned journalist and strategist to be at the center of ABC13's future success, with a full understanding of our multiplatform audience, driving content and product optimization. You will work directly with KTRK's General Manager and all teams providing strategic guidance and actionable insights across all areas and all departments.

Responsibilities
Gather, analyze, and champion data on a daily basis that will drive multi-platform content, production and optimization as well as accountability across the organization.
Establish and maintain a process and workflow that fosters an environment of learning from the data as we continue to develop innovative content for all platforms, including CTV.
Create nimble experimental frameworks, analyzing results, and advising content creation across a variety of customer-facing channels and touch points.
You must be able to work at the strategic level, generating bold and innovative ideas for growth and at the tactical level to analyze data, solve problems and pivot.

Basic Qualifications
Gather, analyze, and champion data on a daily basis that will drive multi-platform content, production and optimization as well as accountability across the organization.

Establish and maintain a process and workflow that fosters an environment of learning from the data as we continue to develop innovative content for all platforms, including CTV.
Create nimble experimental frameworks, analyzing results, and advising content creation across a variety of customer-facing channels and touch points.
You must be able to work at the strategic level, generating bold and innovative ideas for growth and at the tactical level to analyze data, solve problems and pivot.

Required Education
Bachelor's Degree required

To be considered for this position apply via Disneycareers.com Req # 898289BR
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Digital Producer
Associate Producer - P/T
Multi Skilled Journalist
Executive Producer
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, man injured when someone shot into vehicle, HPD says
Texans season-ticket holders' loyalty tested with new benefits program
RodeoHouston's full 2022 concert lineup finally revealed tonight
16 people found in illegal boarding home, authorities say
4-hour response time to girl's shooting not in dispute, HPD says
City Council votes to expand HPD's gunfire detection program
Another cold front arrives tonight, storms return Saturday
Show More
FBI dive team joins search for 3-year-old Texas girl
Man charged in League City robbery where clerk was found duct-taped
Houston drivers warned about fake QR codes at parking pay stations
How a Black photographer felt capturing Jan. 6 chaos
Pandemic brings more staffing shortages in Harris County hospitals
More TOP STORIES News