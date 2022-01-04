Digital Producer

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX seeks an experienced digital content producer who can create, edit, and produce material for our digital, social, and connected TV platforms. This producer must thrive in a high-energy, non-stop news environment to help lead us on breaking news and to create compelling content that our users will want to share.
Some of the specific duties include managing breaking news and other content on our digital platforms, creating original videos, directing live coverage, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage our social media presence and engage our audience.
Responsibilities
Using insights to drive editorial and strategic decision making
Assist in developing content across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen and reflective of the diversity of our audience
Working with newsroom leaders to create synergy across all platforms on station content
Managing social and multi-platform content for station accounts
Owning breaking news and the big stories with speed and accuracy and growing new opportunities in our multi-media environment
Collaborate with content makers to maximize the sharing of our content in a multi-platform way
Using SEO (search engine optimization) to increase page views and unique visitors through Google, etc.
Basic Qualifications
Minimum of 3 years of experience in audience development/news
Must have a deep understanding of social strategy and SEO with the desire to keep up with emerging platforms
Must be able to meet deadlines and work under pressure
Nonlinear editing experience
Strong video production skills (such as Adobe Premiere)
Proficient with AP style
Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.
Required Education
Bachelor's Degree (related degree preferred in Journalist, TV/Production, etc.)
To be considered for this position apply via Disneycareers.com
