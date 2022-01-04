Digital Producer

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX seeks an experienced digital content producer who can create, edit, and produce material for our digital, social, and connected TV platforms. This producer must thrive in a high-energy, non-stop news environment to help lead us on breaking news and to create compelling content that our users will want to share.Some of the specific duties include managing breaking news and other content on our digital platforms, creating original videos, directing live coverage, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage our social media presence and engage our audience.ResponsibilitiesUsing insights to drive editorial and strategic decision makingAssist in developing content across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen and reflective of the diversity of our audienceWorking with newsroom leaders to create synergy across all platforms on station contentManaging social and multi-platform content for station accountsOwning breaking news and the big stories with speed and accuracy and growing new opportunities in our multi-media environmentCollaborate with content makers to maximize the sharing of our content in a multi-platform wayUsing SEO (search engine optimization) to increase page views and unique visitors through Google, etc.Basic QualificationsMinimum of 3 years of experience in audience development/newsMust have a deep understanding of social strategy and SEO with the desire to keep up with emerging platformsMust be able to meet deadlines and work under pressureNonlinear editing experienceStrong video production skills (such as Adobe Premiere)Proficient with AP styleMust be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.Required EducationBachelor's Degree (related degree preferred in Journalist, TV/Production, etc.)To be considered for this position apply via Disneycareers.comEqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identit