Associate Producer - P/T

KTRK-TV, the ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Part-Time, Associate Producer. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to get their foot in the door and on the path to producing. If you're eager to learn and advance, we want you!Responsibilities:Write for newscasts and cut-insAssist producers with breaking news.Required Qualifications:Ability to multi-taskExperience gathering informationMust have an attention to detailPreferred Qualifications:Some experience working in a newsroomEducation:College degreeTo be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 906895BR.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity