Associate Producer - P/T

KTRK-TV, the ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Part-Time, Associate Producer. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to get their foot in the door and on the path to producing. If you're eager to learn and advance, we want you!

Responsibilities:

Write for newscasts and cut-ins
Assist producers with breaking news.

Required Qualifications:
Ability to multi-task
Experience gathering information
Must have an attention to detail

Preferred Qualifications:
Some experience working in a newsroom

Education:
College degree

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 906895BR.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
