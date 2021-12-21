Associate Producer - P/T

KTRK-TV, the ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Part-Time, Associate Producer. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to get their foot in the door and on the path to producing. If you're eager to learn and advance, we want you!
Responsibilities:
Write for newscasts and cut-ins
Assist producers with breaking news.
Required Qualifications:
Ability to multi-task
Experience gathering information
Must have an attention to detail
Preferred Qualifications:
Some experience working in a newsroom
Education:
College degree
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 906895BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
