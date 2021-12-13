ABC13 careers

Multi Skilled Journalist

KTRK-TV the Disney Owned station in Houston, TX is seeking a collaborative, ethical and empathetic multi-skilled journalist who loves to dig and enterprise lead stories.

We want a self-starter and storyteller who can work effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling high impact content on all platforms. Candidates must have a passion for uncovering and reporting the facts, and with integrity above all else. The multi-skilled journalist must be a dynamic communicator and strong leader with the ability to authentically engage and connect with a diverse audience. The person will have the ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms. The multi-skilled journalist will participate in the editorial decision - making process as it relates to story assignments, sourcing subjects featured in story assignments, sourcing subjects featured in stories and developing community relationships to expand the diversity of voices in our storytelling.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record and generate impactful content by uncovering stories through investigation and research. We want a team player who can turn visually creative, memorable stories that provide context and perspective.

Responsibilities :
Ability to shoot visual content, report, write, edit and produce stories on deadline for multiple platforms, such as linear, digital and social platforms.
Offer creative and innovative ideas for elevated storytelling
Superior on-camera presentation
Excellent writing skills, possess solid news judgement and ethical decision-making skills

Demonstrate a strong commitment to the community, which includes representing the station and participating at various community events
Inspires with humility and inclusive behaviors

Preferred Qualifications:
Minimum of 3 years of experience in a medium sized market
Proficient with AP style

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Required Education :
College degree or equivalent

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 888517BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
