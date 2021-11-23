KTRK-TV, Houston's #1 news source, is looking for an executive producer with big-J Journalism chops to lead across all our platforms. The right candidate is a head coach: calling the right plays each day, helping to build and train our teams and motivating team members to perform at their best. Exceptional digital skills are a must, from social media to connected television. We move fast and the right candidate will move fast with us.
Responsibilities
Complete oversight for the newscasts and all content across our multiple platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management while implementing innovative strategies to be competitive in the Houston market
Oversee newsroom and editorial decisions while ensuring content is consistent and appropriate
Design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms
Collaborate and mentor producers and newsroom staff
Conflict resolution and engage appropriate teams to resolve any issues that arise in the newsroom
Will be supervising and motivating a diverse group of broadcast and digital employees, as well as mentoring and coaching less experienced staff.
Managing staffing needs and schedules
Basic Qualifications
Minimum 5 years previously in news production in a major TV market
Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change. Must be willing to work overnights, early mornings, weekends and/or holidays.
Preferred Education
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
To be considered for this position apply via Disneycareers.com, Reference # 889466BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
