Part Time Non-Linear Editor

KTRK-TV, the ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Part-Time, Non-Linear News Editor.Responsibilities:Editing for multiple daily newscastsRequired Qualifications:Experience editing on non-linear systemsWorking knowledge of a digital newsroomUnderstanding digital workflows for broadcast news in a deadline-intensive environmentAbility to quickly edit in deadline situations while being creative and preciseAbility to take directionTeam playerFlexibility with work schedule; ability to work any shift/any day including overnights, weekends and holidaysPreferred Qualifications:Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro, Dalet Galaxy, and live signal intake and ingestWorking knowledge of a server-based digital media workflowEducation:High school diplomaTo be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 888523BR.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity