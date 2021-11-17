P/T Multi-Media Content Contributor

KTRK-TV, the ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Part-Time, Multi-Media Content Contributor. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to advance their career as a multi-media journalist. This is also a position in which you will gain valuable experience in all aspects of producing a newscast.Responsibilities:Writing for newscasts, including tease writingContribute story ideaAssist with story selection, graphic development and how to execute breaking news.Required Qualifications:Ability to multi-taskExperience gathering informationExperience writing news stories along with a good understanding of social media trends and appsMust have an attention to detailPreferred Qualifications:Some experience working in a newsroomEdit experienceEducation:College degreeTo be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 888519BR.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityKTRK-TV is one of eight owned Walt Disney televisions stations and part of The Walt Disney Company's Disney Media Entertainment Distribution (DMED). DMED is a global business segment for The Walt Disney Company with the mission of providing consumers around the world access to the content they want most, on the latest platforms, at a time of rapidly-evolving consumer habits. Combining the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services - ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu -- alongside Disney's international media businesses, DMED aligns cutting-edge technology with world-class content and beloved brands to expand the Company's global footprint and deliver highly-personalized entertainment experiences to diverse consumers around the world.At Disney, we believe it takes great people to create the memorable experiences, products and services our consumers know and love. When we grow and develop our people, we're investing in our future. As Human Resources, we are the champions of this investment.The Walt Disney Company's Human Resources team does so much more than just support our employees...we engage our people, drive change and help our businesses achieve results.How do we do this? By shaping the employee experience on all levels. By partnering with our clients to create and implement innovative business strategies. By being a true thought partner and proactively anticipating business cycles. By fostering leadership success and being experts in change management. By enabling smart decisions by leveraging business data, metrics and external market insights.