ABC13 careers

P/T Digital Producer

Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative, original digital content that resonates with the audience?

KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a part-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.

Responsibilities:
Create and maintain content for the digital platforms
Ensure content meets company standards for journalistic integrity
Write headlines and edit video for digital

Basic Qualifications:
Ability to edit video, experience on Premiere is a plus

Photoshop experience
Proven social media expertise
Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
Flexibility with work schedule (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Preferred Qualifications:
Three years' experience working in major market television or print news internet operation

Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

To Apply:
For consideration apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com, Req. # 876218BR
Please email writing samples to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Spring Internships
Multi-Skilled Anchor
Marketing Promotion Producer - Part Time
Sr. Marketing Producer
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News