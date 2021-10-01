KTRK-TV, is looking for a Marketing Promotion Producer (Part Time). We need a brilliant ideas person with the ability to conceptualize and create clean, contemporary, yet attention-grabbing work.Responsibilities:This individual's primary role will be to help create compelling multi-platform promos and promotional elements for a variety of contentIdeal candidate will use their strong promotional writing/shooting/editing and graphic skill to help ABC13 grow its audience on all platformsBasic Qualifications:Minimum 1 year in television news promotion or digital content productionHands-on experience in creating, publishing and optimizing content on both linear and non-linear platformsPreferred Qualifications:Serious candidates must be able to work in a deadline intensive environmentExperience editing on Adobe Premiere or Final Cut ProKnowledge and experience shooting video with DSLR camerasFlexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, weekends and holidays) and adaptable to changeRequired Education:High school diplomaTo be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 866390BR. .Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity