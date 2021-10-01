ABC13 careers

Marketing Promotion Producer - Part Time

KTRK-TV, is looking for a Marketing Promotion Producer (Part Time). We need a brilliant ideas person with the ability to conceptualize and create clean, contemporary, yet attention-grabbing work.
Responsibilities:

This individual's primary role will be to help create compelling multi-platform promos and promotional elements for a variety of content
Ideal candidate will use their strong promotional writing/shooting/editing and graphic skill to help ABC13 grow its audience on all platforms

Basic Qualifications:
Minimum 1 year in television news promotion or digital content production
Hands-on experience in creating, publishing and optimizing content on both linear and non-linear platforms

Preferred Qualifications:
Serious candidates must be able to work in a deadline intensive environment
Experience editing on Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro
Knowledge and experience shooting video with DSLR cameras
Flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change

Required Education:
High school diploma

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 866390BR. .

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Streaming Operations Manager
Sr. Marketing Producer
Streaming Media Operator
Multi-Skilled Anchor
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News