Streaming Operations Manager

Job ID 866135BRLocation Houston, Texas, United StatesBusiness ABC Owned TV StationsDate posted Sep. 27, 2021ABC Owned Television Stations is seeking strong candidates for the role of Manager, Streaming Operations.As part of their duties, this role is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of our live streaming channels. This role will communicate directly with station programming, editorial, and technical staff to ensure the station's requirements for live streaming are met.Responsibilities:The candidate will manage the day-to-day streaming operations for our Owned Television Stations, including managing the streaming operations team.The candidate will ensure the streaming operations center is staffed appropriately 24x7.The candidate will also develop and maintain training and onboarding documentation.The candidate will be the primary liaison to the stations to gather their live streaming requirements and ensure they are being met.The candidate should also have a strong understanding of the minute-by-minute nature of live breaking news, be able to prepare for multiple possible scenarios/plans and react immediately to changes due to unexpected technical issues or editorial decisions.Basic Qualifications:Minimum 6 years' experience handling live video for news productionExceptional communication skills, work ethic, and desire to be in a media and breaking news environmentMust be detail orientedStrong editorial background and experienceAbility to multitask and adapt quickly to changing business requirementsPreferred Qualifications:Minimum 2 years of previous managerial experienceMaster control and live streaming experience, including the tech powering live streaming channelsRequired EducationBachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 866135BR.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity