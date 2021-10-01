ABC13, the ABC-owned station in Houston, is looking for its next multiplatform Sr. Marketing Producer.Do you know a good news story when you see it? In addition to excellent content instincts, we're looking for someone who thinks outside the box with creative storytelling.You'll be part of a team that helps showcase the work of the breaking news and severe weather leaders in the Houston market. You'll work closely with the news department each day, but will need to take initiative in amplifying what's important to our audience. You must be willing to jump in and help when news breaks and when severe weather hits.Can you pick up a camera and edit video quickly? In addition to creating videos for TV, our ideal candidate will also know the nuances of storytelling on Twitter vs. Facebook and know what makes for a great Instagram story. Being active on TikTok is also a plus!We're looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and can juggle multiple projects at once. Must be organized with attention to detail!We are a news station driven by data, so you must be curious about analytics and insights. The ideal candidate will pivot when the data says so and think of creative solutions to achieve results.News happens 24/7, so this person must be willing to work any shift any day, as needed, including holidays.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 865305BR.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity