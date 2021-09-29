Streaming Media Operator

Location Houston, Texas, United StatesBusiness Disney Media & Entertainment DistributionDate posted Sep. 27, 2021Job Summary:Responsibilities:The candidate will operate live streaming channels for our Owned Television Stations.The candidate will monitor all live streaming channels for quality and act on any operational or technical issue to quickly diagnose and fix the problems that arise.The candidate will communicate with the stations' editorial staff during breaking news and other special events to ensure all live streaming destinations are appropriately handled.The candidate should also have a strong understanding of the minute-by-minute nature of live breaking news, be able to prepare for multiple possible scenarios/plans and react immediately to changes due to unexpected technical issues or editorial decisions.Basic Qualifications:Minimum 2 years' experience handling live video for news productionAbility to multitask and adapt quickly to changing requirements, especially during breaking news scenariosStrong editorial background and experienceMust be detail orientedAbility to work early mornings, late nights, holidays and weekends as neededPreferred Qualifications:Master control and media management experienceBasic video editing skills in Adobe Premiere Pro a plusRequired EducationBachelor's degree or equivalent work experienceInterested candidates apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com Req # 864476BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity