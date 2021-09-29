Location Houston, Texas, United States
Business Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution
Date posted Sep. 27, 2021
Job Summary:
Responsibilities:
The candidate will operate live streaming channels for our Owned Television Stations.
The candidate will monitor all live streaming channels for quality and act on any operational or technical issue to quickly diagnose and fix the problems that arise.
The candidate will communicate with the stations' editorial staff during breaking news and other special events to ensure all live streaming destinations are appropriately handled.
The candidate should also have a strong understanding of the minute-by-minute nature of live breaking news, be able to prepare for multiple possible scenarios/plans and react immediately to changes due to unexpected technical issues or editorial decisions.
Basic Qualifications:
Minimum 2 years' experience handling live video for news production
Ability to multitask and adapt quickly to changing requirements, especially during breaking news scenarios
Strong editorial background and experience
Must be detail oriented
Ability to work early mornings, late nights, holidays and weekends as needed
Preferred Qualifications:
Master control and media management experience
Basic video editing skills in Adobe Premiere Pro a plus
Required Education
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
Interested candidates apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com Req # 864476BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Streaming Media Operator
ABC13 CAREERS
