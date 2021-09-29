KTRK-TV, the ABC-Owned station in Houston, is looking for a hard-working, fiercely competitive, self-sufficient Multi-Skilled Anchor who is just as comfortable working behind the scenes as being on the air. You must have the ability and willingness to book live interviews, shoot, write, edit, publish, produce and appear on camera on any platform, but specifically in a non-scripted, live digital environment.Our ideal candidate can produce their own segments and stories using a variety of tools. A strong understanding of how a story fits on our website, in a newscast, on our streaming apps and in a long-form streaming product will bump you to the top of the list. Being comfortable with traffic and weather presentation is a plus.You must have a desire to serve the community, a knack for quickly cultivating contacts, and booking timely, relevant newsmakers to appear for long-form interviews on all our platforms. Must be a team player with an exceptional work ethic, the ability to work under deadline, multi-task, prioritize assignments, and have the flexibility to work any shift and any day required.You must know to pivot quickly when breaking news disrupts the day. You must be well-organized and able to recognize the need for a newsmaker guest that fits the news of the day, even if it interrupts pre-planned interviews. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media.All interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Req# 852713BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity