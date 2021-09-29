ABC13 careers

Multi-Skilled Producer

KTRK-TV the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for a hard-working, fiercely competitive, self-sufficient Multi-Skilled PRODUCER who can do it all and someone that has a desire to serve the community.

Responsibilities:
Produce high-impact stories utilizing data and other research tools and is willing to experiment with new technology.
Quickly cultivate contacts and book timely, relevant newsmakers to appear for long-form interviews on all platforms.
Pivot quickly when breaking news disrupts the day.
You must be well-organized and able to recognize the need for a newsmaker guest that fits the news of the day, even if it interrupts pre-planned interviews.

Basic Qualifications:

You must have the ability and/or willingness to book live interviews, shoot, write, edit, publish, produce and appear on camera.
You must be able to lift a 20-pound body-worn camera.

Exceptional work ethic, the ability to work under deadline, multi-task, prioritize assignments, and have the flexibility to work any shift required including weekends and holidays.
Well respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media.

Preferred Education:
College degree or equivalent

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 852711BR.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
