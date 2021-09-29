Temp Multi-Skilled Journalist

KTRK-TV, the Disney owned television station in Houston, TX is looking for a hard-working, self-sufficient MSJ with a passion for unique story-telling for a temporary assignment.
Responsibilities:
Ability to shoot visual content, report, write, edit and produce stories on deadline for multiple platforms, such as linear, digital and social platforms on a daily basis.
Offer creative and innovative ideas for elevated storytelling
Superior on-camera presentation
Excellent writing skills, possess solid news judgement and ethical decision- making skills
Demonstrate a strong commitment to the community, which includes representing the station and participating at various community events
Inspires with humility and inclusive behaviors
Preferred Qualifications:
Minimum of 3 years of experience in a medium sized market
Proficient with AP style
Have a knack for quickly cultivating contacts in the community
Know how to dig for unique and exclusive content on big and little content
Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.
Preferred Education:
College degree or equivalent
Additional Information:
Background check and clean driving record will be required.
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 866392BR. Upload a cover letter, resume and list of references and email resume reel samples or links to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
