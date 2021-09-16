ABC13 careers

Race & Culture Journalist

KTRK-TV the Disney Owned television station located in Houston, TX is seeking to hire a multi-skilled journalist to cover the Race and Culture beat in our local market. Must be a passionate storyteller, brilliant multi-platform content creator, effective communicator and proven collaborator.

The multi-skilled journalist will work directly with the newsroom management teams and decision makers to select and create content. The journalists will be part of the editorial decision-making process as it relates to story assignments, sourcing subjects featured in stories and developing community relationships to expand the diversity of voices included in our storytelling. Each journalist may be assigned specific beats with a goal of local and national distribution of the content across all OTV platforms. In addition, journalists will work closely with the ABC News Race & Culture Unit to identify areas of collaboration.

In addition, the journalist will work across the group and meet daily with the Executive Producers of Race & Culture to identify mission appropriate topics, stories and series for journalistic exploration and match with content creators throughout the organization.

Responsibilities:
* Lead and facilitate diversity & inclusion editorial discussions in the newsroom.
* The ideal candidate will be responsible for offering creative and innovative ideas for better story-telling as well as have the ability to work under deadline. They will also collaborate with other stations and teams for joint projects or special features and brainstorm different story angles and ways to increase social media presence. Understanding of digital platforms and social media preferred.
Basic Qualifications:

* 5 years of journalism experience; Significant experience producing longform content
* Must have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, shooting, producing, writing, editing and presenting across all platforms

* Significant reporting experience and sources in the area of Race & Culture
* Candidates must be able to effectively manage story assignments and production in addition to collaborating with the Race & Culture Executive Producers and multi-skilled journalists across OTV's 8 markets
* Insatiable curiosity - you just have to dig deeper to find the truth
* Strong editorial judgement
* Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in
* Experience performing well under pressure

* A pro at social media and other digital tools
* Must be flexible with working hours (nights, weekends, holidays and adaptable to change.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

All interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Req #860815BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
