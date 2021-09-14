Digital Producer

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX seeks an experienced digital content producer who can create, edit, and produce material for our digital, social, and connected TV platforms. This producer must thrive in a high-energy, non-stop news environment to help lead us on breaking news and to create compelling content that our users will want to share.Some of the specific duties include managing breaking news and other content on our digital platforms, creating original videos, directing live coverage, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage our social media presence and engage our audience.Responsibilities :Using insights to drive editorial and strategic decision makingAssist in developing content across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen and reflective of the diversity of our audienceWorking with newsroom leaders to create synergy across all platforms on station contentManaging social and multi-platform content for station accountsOwning breaking news and the big stories with speed and accuracy and growing new opportunities in our multi-media environmentCollaborate with content makers to maximize the sharing of our content in a multi-platform wayUsing SEO (search engine optimization) to increase page views and unique visitors through Google, etc.Basic Qualifications :Minimum of 3 years of experience in audience development/newsMust have a deep understanding of social strategy and SEO with the desire to keep up with emerging platformsMust be able to meet deadlines and work under pressureNonlinear editing experienceStrong video production skills (such as Adobe Premiere)Proficient with AP styleMust be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.Required Education :Bachelor's Degree (related degree preferred in Journalist, TV/Production, etc.)KTRK-TV is one of eight owned Walt Disney televisions stations and part of The Walt Disney Company's Disney Media Entertainment Distribution (DMED). DMED is a global business segment for The Walt Disney Company with the mission of providing consumers around the world access to the content they want most, on the latest platforms, at a time of rapidly-evolving consumer habits. Combining the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services - ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu -- alongside Disney's international media businesses, DMED aligns cutting-edge technology with world-class content and beloved brands to expand the Company's global footprint and deliver highly-personalized entertainment experiences to diverse consumers around the world.At Disney, we believe it takes great people to create the memorable experiences, products and services our consumers know and love. When we grow and develop our people, we're investing in our future. As Human Resources, we are the champions of this investment.The Walt Disney Company's Human Resources team does so much more than just support our employees...we engage our people, drive change and help our businesses achieve results.How do we do this? By shaping the employee experience on all levels. By partnering with our clients to create and implement innovative business strategies. By being a true thought partner and proactively anticipating business cycles. By fostering leadership success and being experts in change management. By enabling smart decisions by leveraging business data, metrics and external market insights.Additional InformationAll interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Req # 860816BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity