ABC13 careers

Associate Producer

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is looking for an Associate Producer with experience as a line producer and the desire to own breaking news, breaking weather and breaking traffic. This person is looking for the next big step in their career.

Responsibilities:

Assist producers with writing content for broadcasts or digital
Monitoring social media and sources for possible stories
Produce any newscast: any day, any shift
Help develop sources for stories

Basic Qualifications:
Minimum 2 years of experience as a producer or line producer
Prior experience on digital and social media

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

To Apply:
For consideration all interested applicants must apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com

Req. # 859851BR
Please email writing samples to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.

KTRK-TV is one of eight owned Walt Disney televisions stations and part of The Walt Disney Company's Disney Media Entertainment Distribution (DMED). DMED is a global business segment for The Walt Disney Company with the mission of providing consumers around the world access to the content they want most, on the latest platforms, at a time of rapidly-evolving consumer habits. Combining the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services - ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu -- alongside Disney's international media businesses, DMED aligns cutting-edge technology with world-class content and beloved brands to expand the Company's global footprint and deliver highly-personalized entertainment experiences to diverse consumers around the world.

At Disney, we believe it takes great people to create the memorable experiences, products and services our consumers know and love. When we grow and develop our people, we're investing in our future. As Human Resources, we are the champions of this investment.

The Walt Disney Company's Human Resources team does so much more than just support our employees...we engage our people, drive change and help our businesses achieve results.

How do we do this? By shaping the employee experience on all levels. By partnering with our clients to create and implement innovative business strategies. By being a true thought partner and proactively anticipating business cycles. By fostering leadership success and being experts in change management. By enabling smart decisions by leveraging business data, metrics and external market insights.

KTRK-TV is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Non-Linear Editor, Part-Time
Temp News Editor
Temp Photographer
Executive Producer
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News