KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is looking for an Associate Producer with experience as a line producer and the desire to own breaking news, breaking weather and breaking traffic. This person is looking for the next big step in their career.Responsibilities:Assist producers with writing content for broadcasts or digitalMonitoring social media and sources for possible storiesProduce any newscast: any day, any shiftHelp develop sources for storiesBasic Qualifications:Minimum 2 years of experience as a producer or line producerPrior experience on digital and social mediaDemonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environmentExcellent verbal and written communication skillsMust be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.Preferred Education:Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related fieldTo Apply:For consideration all interested applicants must apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.comReq. # 859851BRPlease email writing samples to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.KTRK-TV is one of eight owned Walt Disney televisions stations and part of The Walt Disney Company's Disney Media Entertainment Distribution (DMED). DMED is a global business segment for The Walt Disney Company with the mission of providing consumers around the world access to the content they want most, on the latest platforms, at a time of rapidly-evolving consumer habits. Combining the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services - ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu -- alongside Disney's international media businesses, DMED aligns cutting-edge technology with world-class content and beloved brands to expand the Company's global footprint and deliver highly-personalized entertainment experiences to diverse consumers around the world.At Disney, we believe it takes great people to create the memorable experiences, products and services our consumers know and love. When we grow and develop our people, we're investing in our future. As Human Resources, we are the champions of this investment.The Walt Disney Company's Human Resources team does so much more than just support our employees...we engage our people, drive change and help our businesses achieve results.How do we do this? By shaping the employee experience on all levels. By partnering with our clients to create and implement innovative business strategies. By being a true thought partner and proactively anticipating business cycles. By fostering leadership success and being experts in change management. By enabling smart decisions by leveraging business data, metrics and external market insights.KTRK-TV is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law.