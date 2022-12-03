Bond set for 41-year-old man an accused of snatching child at bus stop and raping her

Bond was set for Donald Ray Farley Jr. who was accused of assaulting an 11-year-old girl as she walked to the bus stop in the Greenspoint area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of kidnapping and raping a little girl appeared in court for a second time on Friday.

During his first court hearing 41-year-old Donald Ray Farley Jr. was seen slouching, holding his head in his hands.

And at one point he stood up, was escorted out and attempted to reenter the courtroom.

Video shows Farley standing up, claiming he had to throw up. Shortly after, the judge can be heard shouting "sit down!"

Farley was arrested Thursday night, hours after Eyewitness News reported he was still on the run, 10 months since the attack.

The incident happened on Feb. 15, in the Greenspoint area near Northborough and Ruschcreek. The 11-year-old told authorities she was walking to her bus stop from her home when the suspect, identified as Farley grabbed her by force and took her to some nearby apartments, records state.

The young girl said Farley threw her on the ground, held a knife to her neck, and sexually assaulted her. She was able to get away, documents state.

Farley has been charged with indecency with a child for the case.

Court records state the victim recognized Farley from a photo that was displayed in a store because he is "a problem in the area." What is not clear is when he became a suspect. Online records show that since February, Farley has been arrested five times on eight different charges not related to the attack. Many of the charges have been dismissed. Houston police would not clarify the timeline Thursday.