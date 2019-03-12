11-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old girl has been missing from southeast Houston since Tuesday morning.

Elizabeth Mata was last seen in the 600 block of Gilpin Street at 1:45 a.m.

Mata is described as 5'3'' tall weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with a light complexion.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, white tennis shoes and a gray tank top.

If you see her, contact the Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
