HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old girl has been missing from southeast Houston since Tuesday morning.
Elizabeth Mata was last seen in the 600 block of Gilpin Street at 1:45 a.m.
Mata is described as 5'3'' tall weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with a light complexion.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, white tennis shoes and a gray tank top.
If you see her, contact the Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
11-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston
TOP STORIES
Show More