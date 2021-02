Public viewing held for 11-year-old who died during winter storm

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A public viewing was held Saturday afternoon in The Woodlands for an 11-year-old boy whose family said last week's winter storm power loss contributed to his death Cristian Pavon's death got many people's attention, including that of Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.The public viewing and service was held at Woodlands Church on Fellowship Drive. Buzbee told ABC13 he sued ERCOT and Entergy on behalf of Cristian family. Court documents released later stated the family and Buzbee believe those companies owe over $100,000,000 plus court fees after Cristian's untimely death."And other suits will come," Buzbee said. "These decisions, which led to deaths, were made based on profit, not welfare of people. People died. ERCOT and the electrical providers like Entergy must account."Entergy released a statement to ABC13, saying "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in our community. We are unable to comment due to pending litigation."ERCOT also released the following statement: