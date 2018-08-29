11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on the death of a girl found in a hot car on Long Island.

CORAM, Long Island --
An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was found alone in a hot car in her family's Long Island driveway.

Authorities were called around 3:45 p.m. when the child was found inside a vehicle on Kathleen Crescent in Coram.

Apparently the girl's mother and her three children were out running errands before they got home and went inside, police said. It is unclear how much time passed before the mother realized the 11-year-old wasn't inside and was still in the car with the windows up.

The child's mother called 911 when she realized what had happened.

Police said the mother was instructed to bring the child into the house and perform CPR. Responding officers assisted her until the girl was transported to Stony Brook Hospital where she later died.

The emotional scene brought veteran officers to tears. Neighbors of the little girl are devastated and demanded answers about how this could happen.

"It's an 11-year-old girl, it's a baby," neighbor Tommy Score said. "She had the rest of her life ahead of her, that family has the rest of their lives ahead of them without her."

"She was a sweet little girl. Our kids played together. A very loving, wonderful kid," said next door neighbor Scott Krusen.

The temperature was in the 90s outside when the young girl was found inside the stifling car.

Crime scene investigators arrived to the scene to gather evidence, but it is still too early to determine if any charges will be filed.

It's not clear if the victim had special needs, which kept her from getting out of the car and saving her own life. Neighbors did not want to speak about that out of respect to the family.

SEE ALSO: Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild in caru.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
Gunman on the run after shooting teen multiple times near park
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
Houston rooftop theater announces fall movie lineup
Will Houston wear sweaters or shorts when winter appears?
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Morton Ranch HS student arrested for alleged threat
Bullied boy cites 'Jedi way' for reason he won't fight back
Show More
Husband begs to find driver who hit pregnant wife in SE Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
Woman says movers still have her stuff 2 months after move
House of Pies lets you get dessert fix with online ordering
Post Oak Little League receives City of Houston proclamation
More News