Harris County Sheriff's Office search for 11-year-old boy missing since Wednesday

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing boy.

Jabez Wiggins, 11, was last seen on Jan. 16, in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender.

According to a missing person's press release, the 11-year-old was last seen wearing tan pants, and blue and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Jabez's location is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office missing persons unit at 713-755-7427.
