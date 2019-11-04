11-year-old almost lured into SUV by naked driver

GLENDALE, California (KTRK) -- Police in California are searching for a man they say exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy and tried to lure him in his car.

It happened in October in a restaurant parking lot.

Dash cam video from the mother shows the naked driver try to get the boy's attention.

Fortunately, the mother was nearby and started screaming.

The boy's father works at the restaurant and rushed outside, but the car was gone.

The naked man had a female passenger. Police are looking for a gray or silver BMW SUV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild abusechild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in apparent road rage shooting along Eastex Freeway
Body found at oil well in Chambers County
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!
Man found dead at Westchase area car wash
Student reveals sexual relationship with 63-year-old teacher
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
2 pedestrians struck by car, driver returned to scene
Show More
'Hitman" hired to allegedly take out school staff member
Texans beat Jaguars in first-ever game at Wembley Stadium
Police search for vandal accused of shattering over 60 windows
'You took away people's best friend': 10-year-old remembered
Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers meet 'The Rock' at UFC fight
More TOP STORIES News