Non-Linear Editor, Part-Time

KTRK-TV, the ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Temporary, Full-Time, Non-Linear News Editor. Candidates should have experience in editing on non-linear systems as well as knowledge of the digital newsroom and understanding of the digital workflow for broadcast news, in a deadline-intensive environment. Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro, Dalet,Galaxy and live signal intake and ingest is a plus but not required. Serious candidates should also have a working knowledge of a server-based digital media workflow. Candidates should be able to edit in deadline situations, be creative, precise and be able to work fast. You must be able to take direction, and be a "Team Player" who is not afraid of an intense news environment. Hours will vary depending on the needs of the department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 852219BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity