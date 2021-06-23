ABC13 careers

Executive Producer

KTRK-TV, Houston's #1 news source, is looking for an executive producer with big-J Journalism chops to lead across all our platforms.

The right candidate is a head coach: calling the right plays each day, helping to build and train our teams and motivating team members to perform at their best.

Exceptional digital skills are a must, from social media to connected television.

We move fast and the right candidate will move fast with us.

Candidates should have at least 5 years producing experience in a major market, and some managerial experience. Will be supervising and motivating a diverse group of broadcast and digital employees, as well as mentoring and coaching less experienced staff. Must be willing to work overnights, early mornings, weekends and/or holidays.

Responsibilities:
Complete oversight for the newscasts and all content across our multiple platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management while implementing innovative strategies to be competitive in the Houston market

Oversee newsroom and editorial decisions while ensuring content is consistent and appropriate

Design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms

Collaborate and mentor producers and newsroom staff

Conflict resolution and engage appropriate teams to resolve any issues that arise in the newsroom

Managing staffing needs and schedules

Basic Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years previously in news production in a major TV market

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 818348BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. Please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
