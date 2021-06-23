KTRK-TV, Houston's #1 news source, is looking for an executive producer with big-J Journalism chops to lead across all our platforms.The right candidate is a head coach: calling the right plays each day, helping to build and train our teams and motivating team members to perform at their best.Exceptional digital skills are a must, from social media to connected television.We move fast and the right candidate will move fast with us.Candidates should have at least 5 years producing experience in a major market, and some managerial experience. Will be supervising and motivating a diverse group of broadcast and digital employees, as well as mentoring and coaching less experienced staff. Must be willing to work overnights, early mornings, weekends and/or holidays.Responsibilities:Complete oversight for the newscasts and all content across our multiple platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management while implementing innovative strategies to be competitive in the Houston marketOversee newsroom and editorial decisions while ensuring content is consistent and appropriateDesign and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platformsCollaborate and mentor producers and newsroom staffConflict resolution and engage appropriate teams to resolve any issues that arise in the newsroomManaging staffing needs and schedulesBasic Qualifications:Minimum 5 years previously in news production in a major TV marketDemonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environmentExcellent verbal and written communication skillsMust be flexible with working hours and adaptable to changePreferred Education:Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related fieldTo be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 818348BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. Please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity