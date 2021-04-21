graffiti

Houston's iconic 'Be Someone' graffiti returns to overpass after months

Iconic 'Be Someone' returns to overpass after months

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's back! Months after being painted over, Houston's iconic "Be Someone" display has returned to its familiar spot.

The famous graffiti was spotted Wednesday morning on the railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown.

The graffiti saw a lot of change in 2020.

The sign was painted over when the coronavirus pandemic first began in March 2020 to say "Wash Ur Hands."

With coronavirus fears sweeping the nation, someone has an important message to share with Houstonians.



The sign briefly returned to its original state before it was changed again to say "George Floyd" in June 2020 after the Houston-native was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota during an arrest.

If you look closely, you can see 'George Floyd' written in gray over the 'Be Someone' in blue.



After that, the sign was changed to read "#SaveOurChildren" in August 2020. The phrase began as a noble awareness campaign to combat human trafficking, but was thrust into controversy by conspiracy theorists who allege that children are being abducted in large numbers to supply a child trafficking ring.

A group of people holding painting supplies were seen on the bridge posing for pictures after the well-known artwork was replaced early Sunday.



Finally, ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election, the sign was painted over with the phrase "Vote or Die."

The well-known overpass artwork is gone again. This time, it's been replaced with a political phrase.



Since then, the Houston landmark had not been restored to its original state.

In the past, the person behind the art spoke anonymously with ABC13.

RELATED: 'Be Someone' artist speaks about famous statement

Artist behind "Be Someone" sign speaks about famous statement.



"I get it. It's vandalism, but it's in a different sense, too, if you just take those words and apply it to yourself, it might mean something to you," he told ABC13 in 2016.

Though it's considered a tourist attraction by some, it's still graffiti. The message adorns a railroad bridge owned by Union Pacific Railroad.

Union Pacific officials have discouraged the graffiti in the past due to property damage and dangers around trains.

"Often, by the time a trespasser hears the train, it's too late," railroad officials said in a statement.
