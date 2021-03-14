What life could look like after the COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the past year some would say we've been living in a bubble, and now rock band Flaming Lips is performing in one. They tested out the "space bubble" back in 2004 not knowing that 16 years later it would take new shape."Pre-COVID days it was a way of crowd surfing. It was a way of getting closer to the crowd. It's funny how this space bubble and how we're doing it now is exactly the opposite. It's a way of staying away from the crowd," said Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips.They tested out the concept over the fall in Oklahoma City and it was a hit. The band and the fans get their own bubble. It's a creative way to literally rock and roll."It's not something that we dreamed about, you know, it's kind of something that's really come about," said Coyne.From concerts in a bubble, to a socially distanced Houston Symphony, events are still happening but things are different now.