coronavirus pandemic

What life could look like after the COVID-19 vaccine

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the past year some would say we've been living in a bubble, and now rock band Flaming Lips is performing in one. They tested out the "space bubble" back in 2004 not knowing that 16 years later it would take new shape.

"Pre-COVID days it was a way of crowd surfing. It was a way of getting closer to the crowd. It's funny how this space bubble and how we're doing it now is exactly the opposite. It's a way of staying away from the crowd," said Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips.

They tested out the concept over the fall in Oklahoma City and it was a hit. The band and the fans get their own bubble. It's a creative way to literally rock and roll.

"It's not something that we dreamed about, you know, it's kind of something that's really come about," said Coyne.

From concerts in a bubble, to a socially distanced Houston Symphony, events are still happening but things are different now.

Tonight at 10 p.m., we'll take a deeper dive into what things will really be like once the vaccine is widely available.



Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonvaccinesconcerthouston symphonyentertainmentreopen texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
COVID-19 vaccine clinic dedicated to teachers for 2 days
Texas expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday
Iconic River Oaks Theatre prepares to close after no deal struck
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Pearland assistant police chief rescues hit-and-run victim
Our 1st of 2 fronts arrives today, here's what to expect
Singer's dream takes her from homeless shelter to 'Idol' stage
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Chick-fil-a customer stops suspected car thief in E. Texas drive-thru
Mom accused of faking naked images of daughter's cheer rivals
Show More
Watch tonight: Singer-songwriter from Katy taking 'Idol stage
Houston's largest mural shines light on city's hunger problem
Trae tha Truth opens pop-up store in the Galleria
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border
More TOP STORIES News