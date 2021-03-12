Society

H-Town Spotlight: Older Segments



Watch Older Segments from H-Town Spotlight.

Texas Mattress Makers - October 27
Discover how science and technology can help you sleep better and feel better!
Improve your health with better sleep! Learn from the experts at Texas Mattress Makers.


Innovative Lasers - October 26
See how to fit into your favorite clothes again with Inovative Lasers of Houston
See how you can fit into your favorite clothes again with Innovative Lasers!


Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston - October 20
See how you can get the smile you've always wanted and save money!
Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston helps get the smile you've always wanted and save money!


Kalahari Resorts -October 14
America's Largest Indoor Waterpark is coming to Round Rock, TX. Learn More!
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, America's Largest Indoor Waterpark coming to Round Rock


Innovative Lasers of Houston - October 12
See how you can lose not just pounds but inches in just 2 weeks!
See the latest Weight Loss Tech from Innovative Lasers!


Tow & Go - October 7
See how Tow & Go can keep you safe if you have road trouble!
See how Tow & Go keeps you safe if you have car trouble on the road!


Comprehansive Dental Group - October 6
Watch H-Town Spotlight with Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston
Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston specializes in creating the perfect smile for you!


Innovative Lasers - September 28
See how losing weight can be as simple as picking up the phone!
H-Town Spotlight with Innovative Lasers of Houston: See How You Can Lose Weight without breaking a sweat!


Goodwill Houston - September 23
See how you can help Goodwill change llives!
See how Goodwill is changing lives through the power of work!


Innovative Lasers - September 21
Find out how you may be able to lose weight without breaking a sweat!
H-Town Spotlight with Innovative Lasers of Houston: See How You Can Lose Weight without breaking a sweat!


Texas Mattress Makers - September 3
Watch H-Town Spotlight with Texas Mattress Makers
Improve your health with better sleep! Learn from the experts at Texas Mattress Makers.


Comprehensive Dental Group -Septemebr 1
Watch H-Town Spotlight with Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston
Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston specializes in creating the perfect smile for you!


Innovative Lasers of Houston - August 24
This company may have the answer to all your fitness questions! Watch Innovative Lasers of H-Town Spotlight
H-Town Spotlight with Innovative Lasers of Houston: See How You Can Lose Weight Fast


Texas Mattress Makers - August 13
Watch Texas Mattress Makers on H-Town Spotlight
Texas Mattress Makers will help create your perfect night's sleep, and help you save money!


Dignity Memorial - August 12
Watch H-Town Spotlight Featuring Dignity Memorial
Listen to what Dignity Memorial has to say about funeral planning during a pandemic and how you can still give loved ones the ceremony they deserve.


Innovative Lasers - August 10
Watch Innovative Lasers of Houston on H-Town Spotlight
H-Town Spotlight with Innovative Lasers of Houston: See How You Can Lose Weight Fast


Comprehensive Dental Group - August 1
Watch H-Town Spotlight with Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston
Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston specializes in creating the perfect smile for you!


CSC - July 28
Watch H-Town Spotlight featuring CSC
Are you looking for work? Learn about the 2020 Staff Draft from CSC!


Innovative Lasers - July 27
Watch H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston
H-Town Spotlight with Innovative Lasers of Houston: See How You Can Meet Your SUmmer Fitness Goals!


Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston - July 21
Watch H-Town Spotlight featuring Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston
Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston specializes in creating the perfect smile for you!


Innovative Lasers - July 20
Watch H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston
Innovative Laser will help you hit any weight loss goal. Here's how.


Texas Mattress Makers - July 10
Watch H-Town Spotlight with Texas Mattress Makers
Texas Mattress Makers will help create your perfect night's sleep, and help you save money!


Innovative Lasers - July 9
Watch H-Town Spotlight featuing Innovative Lasers of Houston
Innovative Laser will help you hit any weight loss goal. Here's how.


Goodwill Houston - July 7
Watch H-Town Spotlight featuring Goodwill
Learn about Goodwill and how they're helping Houston!


Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston - June 30
Watch H-Town Spotlight: Comprehensive Dental Group Of Houston
Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston specializes in creating the perfect smile for you!


Innovative Lasers - June 29
Watch H-Town Spotlight with Innovative Lasers
Innovative Laser will help you hit any weight loss goal. Here's how.


Texas Mattress Makers - June 18
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
Texas Mattress Makers will help create your perfect night's sleep, and help you save money!


Innovative Lasers - June 15
H-Town Spotlight with Innovative Lasers
Innovative Laser will help you hit any weight loss goal. Here's how.


Innovative Lasers - May 26
Watch Innovative Lasers of Houston on H-town Spotlight
Innovative Laser will help you hit any weight loss goal. Here's how.


Texas Mattress Makers - May 24
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on local business, Texas Mattress Makers.


Innovative Lasers - May 11
Watch H-town Spotlight featuring Innovative Laser of Houston
Innovative Laser will help you hit any weight loss goal. Here's how.


Texas Mattress Makers - April 15
Watch H-Town Spotlight featuring Texas Mattress Makers!
Texas Mattress Makers will help create your perfect night's sleep, and help you save money!


Texas Mattress Makers - March 20
Texas Mattress Makers will help create your perfect night's sleep with their cheap state-of-the-art custom beds.


Innovative Lasers - March 2
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers
Innovative Laser will help you hit any weight loss goal. Here's how.


Innovative Lasers
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers of Houston
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston. Learn about the latest in weight loss technology!


Texas Mattress Makers
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Texas Mattress Makers: Findo out how saving money might improve your healththrough sleep!


Superior Window Company - Feb 12
H-Town Spotlight: Superior Window Company
H-Town Spotlight featuring Superior Window Company - Feb 12


Innovative Lasers - Feb 10
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers, Feb 10
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers - Feb 11


Innovative Lasers - Feb 3
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers - Feb 3
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers, Feb 3


Superior Window Company - Jan 29
H-Town Spotlight: Superior Window Company
H-Town Spotlight featuring Superior Window Company- Jan 29


Texas Mattress Makers Jan 17
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Texas Mattress Makers, Jan 17


Superior Window Company - Jan 15
H-Town Spotlight: Superior Window Company
H-Town Spotlight featuring Superior Window Company, Jan 15


Innovative Lasers - Jan 13
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston (Jan 13)


Texas Mattress Makers - Dec 17
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Texas Mattress Makers


James Avery - Dec 16
H-Town Spotlight: James Avery
H-Town Spotlight featuring James Avery


Chevron Houston Marathon -
H-Town Spotlight: Chevron Houston Marathon
H-Town Spotlight featuring Chevron Houston Marathon


Innovative Lasers - December 3
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston


Innovative Lasers - November 26
H-Town Spotlight - Innovative Lasers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston


Texas Mattress Makers - November 22
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
H-Town Spotlight, Nov 22: Texas Mattress Makers


Innovative Lasers - November 12
H-Town: Innovative Lasers of Houston
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers Of Houston


Innovative Lasers - October 15
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers of Houston
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers Of Houston


Innovative Lasers - October 7
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston


Innovative Lasers - September 23
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers of Houston
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston


Texas Mattress Makers - Septemeber 20
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Texas Mattress Makers


Innovative Lasers - September 9
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers
H-Town Spotlight featuring Innovative Lasers of Houston


Texas Mattress Makers - Aug 30
H-Town: Texas Mattress Makers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! H-Town Spotlight featuring Texas Mattress Makers


Innovative Lasers
Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston!


Ruud - August 17
H-Town Spotlight: RUUD
High energy bill? You'll want to hear these A/C tips!


Innovative Lasers - August 12
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston!


Innovative Lasers - August 6
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston!


Innovative Lasers - July 30
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers of Houston
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston!


Innovative Lasers
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Texas Mattress Makers!


Texas Laparoscopic Consultants
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Laparoscopic Consultants
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Texas Laparoscopic Consultants!


RUUD - July 17
H-Town Spotlight: Ruud Air Conditioning and Heating
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on RUUD A/C and Heating!


Innovative Lasers - July 15
071519-H-Town Spotlight, July 15 - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston!


CSC - July 8
H-Town Spotlight: CSC
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on CSC!


Innovative Lasers - July 2
H-Town Spotlight: Innovative Lasers (July 2, 2019)
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on local businesses; Innovative Lasers of Houston


Innovative Lasers of Houston - June 25
H-Town Spotlight : Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on local businesses; Innovative Lasers of Houston


Texas Mattress Makers
H-Town Spotlight : Texas Mattress Makers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on local businesses: Texas Mattresss Makers


RUUD - June 19
H-Town Spotlight: Ruud
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on local businesses; RUUD A/C & Heating


Innovative Lasers - June 10
H-Town Spotlight - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on local business, Innovatibve Lasers of Houston


Innovative Lasers - June 3
H-Town Spotlight, June 3 - Innovative Lasers of Houston
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston


Texas Mattress Makers -May 24
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on local business, Texas Mattress Makers.


Cochlear Implants - May 23
H-Town Spotlight - Cochlear Implants
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Cochlear Implants, improving lives of those experiencing hearing loss.


RUUD -May 15
H-Town Sporlight - RUUD
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on RUUD Air Conditioning & Heating.


Innovative Lasers - May 14
Saturday Extra - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston


Innovative Lasers - May 6
H-Town Spotlight - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston


Innovative Lasers - April 22
H-Town Spotlight - April 22
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston


Texas Mattress Makers - April 19
H-Town Spotlight: Texas Mattress Makers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Texas Mattress Makers


Innovative Lasers - April 16
H-Town Spotlight - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston


Innovative Lasers - Mar 25
Innovative Lasers - H-Town Spotlight
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Innovative Lasers of Houston.


Texas Mattress Makers - Mar 22

H-town Spotlight featuring Texas Mattress Makers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! The Spotlight is on Texas Mattress Makers.


Effex Managment Solutions - Mar 16
H-town Spotlight
H Town Spotlight March 15 featuring Effex Management Solutions. Showcasing all Houston has to offer!


Innovative Lasers - Mar 11
H-Town Spotlight, Mar 11 - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer!


Texas Mattress Makers - Feb 22
H-Town Spotlight Feb22 - Texas Mattress Makers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer!


Innovative Lasers of Houston - Feb 13
H-Town Spotlight Innovative Lasers February 13
Showcasing all Houston has to offer!


Texas Mattress Makers - Feb 1
H-Town Spotlight Feb 1 - Texas Mattress Makers
H Town Spotlight featuring Texas Mattress Makers aired February 1


Innovative Lasers - Jan 22
H-Town Spotlight, Jan 22 - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer!


Innovative Lasers - Jan 28

H-Town Spotlight, Jan 28 - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer!


Innovative Lasers - Jan 15
H-Town Spotlight Innovative Lasers Jan 15
Innovative Lasers featured on H Town Spotlight of ABC13


Innovative Lasers - Jan 8
H-Town Spotlight, Jan 8 - Innovative Lasers
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! Hear from a real patient of Innovative Lasers of Houston.


Innovative Lasers - Jan 2
H-Town Spotlight, Jan 2 - Innovative Lasers of Houston
Showcasing all Houston has to offer! Learn about a new procedure from Innovative Lasers of Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyh town
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates